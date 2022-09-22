India Eager to Give Befitting Farewell to Retiring Jhulan at Lord's: Harmanpreet

The last time the Indian women won an ODI series in England was in 1999 when they triumphed 2-1.

"It's very important (to win) because that will be her last game. It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we definitely want to win that game," Harmanpreet said.

"Moreover, after winning the series now we just want to have fun because I know it's the last game for her." The skipper said Goswami has been a true inspiration for all the players, including herself.

"She's someone who has taught us a lot," said Harmanpreet, who made her ODI debut at the 2009 World Cup under Goswami's leadership.

"When I debuted she was a leader and I learned a lot from her and now our young bowlers, like Renuka (Singh) and Meghna Singh, they are also learning from her. They are learning how she bowls and getting that rhythm from her. She's been a great inspiration for all of us and we've learned a lot from her."

Harmanpreet, who scored a sensational unbeaten 143 off 111 balls on Wednesday night, said with the series already sealed, India will play freely at Lord's.

"When you win the first game, the second game is always important and we always try to finish that game as a winning side and today (Wednesday) also we were looking at that only because we don't want to carry any extra pressure on ourselves going to Lord's," she said.