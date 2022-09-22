Harmanpreet Kaur's Unbeaten 143 Leads India To Clinch Series Against England
England were chasing 334 and were bowled out for 245 in the second ODI of the three-match series.
The Indian women's cricket team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, after beating England in the second One Day International (ODI) in Canterbury on Wednesday, 21 September.
England were bowled out for 245, chasing a total of 334.
India's Harmanpreet Kaur slammed an unbeaten 143 off only 111 balls, leading India to reach a massive score of 333 for five.
India lost the wickets of Shafali Verma (8) and Yastika Bhatia (26) quite early. Following this, Smriti Mandhana (40) and Kaur put in a partnership of 33 runs before the former was dismissed.
Harleen Deol came to bat after Mandhana and went on to have a partnership of 113 with Kaur. Both Deol and Kaur also slammed their fifties in quick succession.
However, Deol was dismissed for 58 while Kaur went on to score her 100, hammering England's two debutants, Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp.
Kaur scored an impressive 43 off just 11 balls, with India managing to put 62 runs on the board in the last three overs.
Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bowl against the women in blue in the match at St Lawrence Ground.
The Kaur-led Indian team will now look to seal the deal in the third ODI, which will be played on Saturday, 24 September.
The series will also mark the farewell of veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami, who will retire from international cricket after the third ODI against England.
