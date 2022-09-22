Harmanpreet Kaur's Unbeaten 143 Leads India To Clinch Series Against England

However, Deol was dismissed for 58 while Kaur went on to score her 100, hammering England's two debutants, Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp.

Kaur scored an impressive 43 off just 11 balls, with India managing to put 62 runs on the board in the last three overs.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bowl against the women in blue in the match at St Lawrence Ground.

The Kaur-led Indian team will now look to seal the deal in the third ODI, which will be played on Saturday, 24 September.