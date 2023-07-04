India A Squad Announced for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Yash Dhull To Lead

Delhi batter Yash Dhull, who led India to triumphs in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the 2021 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, has been named as captain of India A squad that will compete in the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, to be played later this month in Sri Lanka.

BCCI's Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from 13 July to 23 July in Colombo. The tournament has eight Asian nations in the fray and will be held in a 50-over format.