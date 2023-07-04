ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India A Squad Announced for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Yash Dhull To Lead

India A Squad Announced for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Yash Dhull To Lead

Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A.

IANS
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India A Squad Announced for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Yash Dhull To Lead
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Delhi batter Yash Dhull, who led India to triumphs in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the 2021 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, has been named as captain of India A squad that will compete in the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, to be played later this month in Sri Lanka.

BCCI's Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from 13 July to 23 July in Colombo. The tournament has eight Asian nations in the fray and will be held in a 50-over format.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Lead Indian Team at 2023 Asian Games

Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Lead Indian Team at 2023 Asian Games
The 20-year-old Dhull will have Abhishek Sharma as his deputy while the squad also includes notable names in Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag and Prabhsimran Singh. Saurashtra stalwart Sitanshu Kotak has been named the head coach of the India A squad and will have spinner Sairaj Bahutule as its bowling coach.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the crossover semifinals, to be played on July 21. The first semifinal will be contested between the Group A topper against the 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between the Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A. The final will take place on July 23.

Also Read

Dhruv Jurel | MS Dhoni Said 'Doing Boring Things Will Earn You Success in Life'

Dhruv Jurel | MS Dhoni Said 'Doing Boring Things Will Earn You Success in Life'
ADVERTISEMENT

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

List of players on standby: Harsh Dubey, Nehal  Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Coaching staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  BCCI   Asia Cup   Yash Dhull 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×