DC vs GG WPL Live Streaming: How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live

Gujarat Giants (GG) is gearing up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming 20th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match will be played today, Wednesday, 13 March. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming face-off between both teams. One should know the date and time of the match if they want to follow it live.

The DC vs GG WPL 2024 will be live streamed at the scheduled time for fans who cannot watch it at the stadium. Even though the game does not have much significance for the Gujarat Giants since they are out of the tournament, they can make the journey for Delhi Capitals tough. Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are ready to play today.