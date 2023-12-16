An SCG Test Retirement or Not, David Warner Always Packs a Punch

In the 146-year history of Tests, only a few players like Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, and Viv Richards have produced impactful innings like Warner as frequently.

For those who have an interest in personal records, Warner has gone past Richards and Sehwag on the all-time Test run charts with this innings in Perth.

With 8,651 runs in 110 Tests (including 164 and 0 in Perth), he is presently the fifth-highest run scorer for Australia in Test cricket, surpassing both Michael Clarke and Matthew Hayden during his innings.

Warner, who averages 59.58 in 56 matches, also became the third player in Australia’s Test team to reach 20 hundreds at home. His average is the highest among the five players from the country who have scored 5,000 or more Test runs in Australia, demonstrating his effectiveness in playing under familiar conditions.

His stats, however, drastically decline when he is not in Australia. For example, in 54 matches, his average abroad is just 32.87. Warner has toured nine countries,

averaging less than 30 in five and reaching hundreds in three (Bangladesh, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates).

Despite being a “walking wicket” in his final two years of play, Warner never let his average drop below 40 at home. In 10 Test matches, he averaged 41.12 and amassed two hundred and fifty, including a double tonne, but his away average dropped to 25.56.

Warner is the only touring opener who has played more than 10 Tests in England without scoring a single Test tonne in the last decade. Additionally, he is the only player to have participated in more than five matches in India without scoring a century there. His 38 dismissals to Stuart Broad, Ravichandran Ashwin, and James Anderson have exacerbated his problems.

That, in no way, suggests that Warner was any less than a hero for his national squad. Isn’t it impressive that, despite Australia going through a transition, Warner was able to average around 60 at home without a consistent opening partner?