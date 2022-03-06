Boria Majumdar Admits He Sent the Texts to Saha, Says Suing Him for Defamation

Boria's post came on the same day Wriddhiman Saha spoke to the BCCI's three-member committee appointed to investigate the matter. The board's vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the three members part of the committee and following his meeting with them, Saha told he media he had shared 'everything I know' about the matter.

'I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries,' Saha said after the meeting.

While Saha had yet not publicly named Boria Majumdar, the journalist in his video admitted that it was indeed him.

'I had been deeply anguish by what has transpired in the last few weeks and that’s because Wriddhiman Saha has fabricated, doctored and manipulated screenshots and has put it out in the public domain trying to implicate me and garner public sympathy in the process,' says Boria in the video.

Boria then goes onto share his phone's screenshot from the conversation that Saha shared and goes onto say, 'You will that he has deliberately blurred the date, he has deliberately omitted the dates and he has deliberately inserted a missed call as part of the chat trying to give people the impression that it is a continuous chat'.