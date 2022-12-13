Big Bash League 2022-23: Start & End Date, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming App

Big Bash League 2022-23 or BBL 2022-23 is set to start today, on Tuesday, 13 December. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, in the opening game, Sydney Thunder will play against Melbourne Stars, on Tuesday. The clash is all set to take place at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. It is important to note that viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match at the scheduled dates and timings.

A total of eight teams are participating in the BBL 2022-23. The teams include Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and Brisbane Heat. Around 61 matches will be played among the teams during the Big Bash League 2022-23. Interested viewers should take note of the latest updates about the matches.