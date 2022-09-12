Australia Tour of India 2022: Full Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming, and More
Australia Tour of India T201 Series 2022: Here are all the details you should know.
Good news for all the cricket fans! Australia is all set to tour India for an upcoming T20I series 2022. A three-match T20I series will be played between India and Australia during Australia's forthcoming tour of India.
The last time India and Australia played against each other was in 2020–21. During the previous tour, India and Australia faced each other in a test series, ODI, and a T20I. Among these, India won the T20I and test series, but lost the ODI series.
Let us check the full schedule, venue, dates of matches, and live streaming details of the Australia Tour of India 2022.
Australia Tour of India 2022: Check the Full Schedule
All cricket lovers must know that in the forthcoming IND vs AUS T201 series, only three matches will be played. The schedule is as follows:
|Match Details
|Venue
|Day and Date
|Time (Indian Standard Time)
|IND vs AUS 1st T20I
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|Tuesday, 20 September 2022
|7:30 PM
|IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|Friday, 23 September 2022
|7:30 PM
|IND vs AUS 3rd T20I
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Sunday, 25 September 2022
|7:30 PM
Upcoming Australia Tour of India 2022: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
In the forthcoming Australia tour of India 2022, three T20I games will be played on 20, 23, and 25 September 2022. All the matches will start at 7.30 pm local time. The live streaming of IND vs AUS T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
IND vs AUS T201 Series 2022 : Where To Watch Live Telecast of Matches in India
The upcoming India vs Australia T201 series 2022 will be telecast live on all Star Sports Channels.
Australia Tour of India 2022: Squads
As far as the squads are concerned, both teams have not officially announced their squads for the series yet. However, with the IND vs AUS T201 three-match series just few days away, it is expected that both teams will declare their squads soon. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the upcoming Australia Tour of India 2022.
