Australia Tour of India 2022: Full Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming, and More

Good news for all the cricket fans! Australia is all set to tour India for an upcoming T20I series 2022. A three-match T20I series will be played between India and Australia during Australia's forthcoming tour of India.

The last time India and Australia played against each other was in 2020–21. During the previous tour, India and Australia faced each other in a test series, ODI, and a T20I. Among these, India won the T20I and test series, but lost the ODI series.

Let us check the full schedule, venue, dates of matches, and live streaming details of the Australia Tour of India 2022.