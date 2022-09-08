India to Face Australia, New Zealand in Warm-Up Fixtures of ICC T20 World Cup

The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies (2012 and 2016) taking on United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on October 10, with each of the first round teams to play two warm-up matches.

Pakistan and England, winners of the 2009 and 2010 editions respectively, will cross swords at the Gabba on October 18.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, will play their two warm-up games against Zimbabwe and Ireland on October 10 and October 13 respectively at the MCG.

The ICC said that spectators will not be allowed to attend the warm-up fixtures that will take place over a period of nine days.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka face Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.