Pakistan and Sri Lanka To Co-Host Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak in SL: Report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to approve Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, which includes Sri Lanka as the neutral venue where India can play their games.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the PCB's model sees four or five of the tournament's 13 games being played in Pakistan. All the India-Pakistan games will be played in Sri Lanka, as will the final, if India is involved.

The window reserved for the tournament currently is between September 1-17. For the Pakistan leg, the games are likely to be played in Lahore.