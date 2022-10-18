ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Shah Confirms India Will Not Travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed.

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday, 18 October. The decision was taken during the board's annual general meeting (AGM), which took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

The 2023 edition of the continental championship, Asia Cup, has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tours Programme.

However, the BCCI after their AGM, arrived at a conclusion that it will not travel to its neighbouring country for the tournament and demanded that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue.

"Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," the secretary, who was re-inducted in his role, further added.

Notably, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was also played in a neutral venue after an economic and political crisis engulfed host nation Sri Lanka. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates, where the original hosts, Sri Lanka emerged as the champions after beating Pakistan in the final.

Topics:  India vs Pakistan   Asia Cup   Jay Shah 

