Jay Shah Confirms India Will Not Travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday, 18 October. The decision was taken during the board's annual general meeting (AGM), which took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.



The 2023 edition of the continental championship, Asia Cup, has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tours Programme.