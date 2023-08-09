ADVERTISEMENT
Asia Cup 2023: Stars of Pakistan's Emerging Asia Cup triumph, Tayyab Tahir and Mohammad Haris have been selected.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 9 August. Whilst experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been excluded, there are some comparatively new faces in the squad.

Tayyab Tahir, who has not made his ODI debut yet, has been included in the squad following a match-winning century in the Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final, where the green shirts got the better of India. Mohammad Haris, who captained the team in that competition, has also been given an opportinity.

The exclusion of Nawaz, however, has surprised many Pakistani loyalists. The all-rounder played a key role in Pakistan's victory against India in the 2022 Asia Cup. His 20-ball 42 helped Babar Azam's team record the highest successful run-chase against India by Pakistan in T20I cricket.
Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.

