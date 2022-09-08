Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker for India in T20Is

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday became the leading Indian wicket-taker in T20Is with his 84th wicket in the shortest format during his team's game against Afghanistan in Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium, here.



The 32-year old pacer surpassed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 83 wickets and finished with brilliant figures of 5/4 from his four overs. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 122 wickets.