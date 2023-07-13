Ashwin Becomes 1st Indian Bowler to Dismiss a Father and Son Duo in Tests

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday became the first Indian bowler to claim the wickets of a father and son duo in his glorious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies.
Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011, had dismissed Tagenarine's father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden Test on the third day of the 1st Test in New Delhi.
On Wednesday, the 36-year old Ashwin removed young Tagenarine and became only fifth bowler in world cricket to dismiss both father and son during his career.
The other four bowlers, who feature in the interesting list are -- Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, South Africa's off-spinner Simon Harmer, England all-rounder Ian Botham and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.
