Ashes 2023: Broad Gets Winning Send-off as England Beat Aus to Draw Series 2-2

Veteran fast-bowler Stuart Broad got his perfect fairytale ending to a glorious cricketing career by picking the last two wickets as England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday to level an enthralling series 2-2.

Resuming from 135 for no loss, Australia were going great guns with all ten wickets in hand, before a ball change in the 37th over took their top three batters out. Steve Smith and Travis Head led Australia’s recovery before the rain came in.

After the two-hour rain break ended, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali blew Australia away as four wickets fell for only 11 runs. Todd Murphy and Alex Carey frustrated England for a brief period as Australia went from 264 for three to 294 for 8.