The Ashes: KP, Vaughan Slam Eng for ‘Shambolic’ Performance and Casual Approach

Former captains Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan tore into the England team after Australia hammered them for 339/5 on the opening day of the second Test of the 2023 Ashes series at Lord's here with the former blasting them being 'shambolic' and hoped that coach Brendon McCullum gave them their "biggest hammering".

David started the carnage with an 88-ball 66 and Steve Smith (85 not out) built on it while Travis Head blasted them all over the ground while scoring 77 off 73 balls on Wednesday as Australia made a strong start after winning the first Test at Birmingham a few days back.