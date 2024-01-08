Agni Chopra, Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Son, Scores Ton on Ranji Trophy Debut

Agni Chopra, son of renowned Bollywood film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra – whose film ‘12th Fail’ is currently making ripples and earning acclaims – and film critic Anupama Chopra, has struck a century on what is his debut Ranji Trophy match. Playing for Mizoram, Agni scored 166 runs off 179 deliveries in the ongoing match against Sikkim.

Born in the United States of America’s Michigan, Agni started his career with the junior teams of Mumbai, but later switched his allegiance to Mizoram. He made his debut for the north-eastern state in October 2023, scoring five runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Chhattisgarh.