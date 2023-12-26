Afghanistan Board Sanctions Three Cricketers for Prioritising Franchise Leagues

The ACB decided to impose sanctions on these three players after a committee recommended disciplinary measures against these players.

“The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, starting from 1st January 2024, as well as requested to consider their consent for their participation in the national events,” a committee member was quoted as saying in a statement on Monday.

The committee recommended to the ACB not to award Central Contracts to these players starting from January 1, 2024. "The three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed," the committee recommended.