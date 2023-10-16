World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Journey From Khost To England's Chief Tormentor

“Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It's a great achievement for the whole team, we worked hard for this day. We beat such a big team,” Mujeeb Ur Rahman would say after providing the fans what they had been long waiting for in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 - an upset.
Afghanistan’s 69-run victory in Delhi wasn’t only special because they beat the defending champions, but also because they came into the tournament following a tragedy.
In a heartwarming gesture, after receiving his player of the match award, an emotional Mujeeb dedicated his triumph to his compatriots who have been affected by the earthquake that struck the Herat province on 7 October and has taken more than 100 lives.
Mujeeb on Sunday finished with a scintillating spell of 10-1-51-3. He produced multiple difficult-to-decipher deliveries and outfoxed the likes of Joe Root, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes.
He made an early impression by bowling Joe Root for 11 runs with a superb leg-break delivery. He then returned to dismiss Chris Woakes (9) and Harry Brook (66) in quick succession, who were putting together a 22-run stand. Earlier, he had scored 28 runs off 16 balls to assist Afghanistan post a competitive total of 284 runs.
The spin trio of Mujeeb, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi helped Afghanistan bundle out England for 215 in 40.3 overs.
Mujeeb, who was born in Khost, Afghanistan, but grew up with facilities and adequate funds to support his cricketing dreams. He had his own training facilities at home, where he would practice bowling off-breaks and carom balls with a tennis ball between his fingers. Later, he attended Noor Ali Zadran's cricket academy to refine his abilities further.
Known for his exceptional spin bowling skills, the young spinner gained significant attention in the cricket world. His ability to bowl the off-spin, leg-spin, and off-break deliveries with remarkable control and precision distinguished him from his contemporaries.
Mujeeb made his List A debut for Band-e-Amir Region in the 2017 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament in April 2017. Later that year, in December, he made his international debut for Afghanistan in a T20I match against Ireland. His impressive performances in the limited-overs formats, coupled with his skills as a bowler, quickly established him as a rising star in Afghan cricket.
The 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) also played a crucial role in elevating Mujeeb's profile. Representing Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in his debut season, taking 14 wickets in 11 matches, he showcased his prowess on the international stage, drawing admiration for his bowling variations and economical spells.
On Sunday, after stunning the defending champions, the young Afghan decoded his spell and revealed, “As a spinner, it's pretty hard to bowl in the powerplay, you have only two fielders outside. That's something I've been working on in the nets. Bowling with the new ball and trying to be as consistent as possible. That's something which has made me more effective. I am always trying to bowl stump to stump and keep it simple.”
“We knew that the dew was going to come and play a part in the latter part. That's why I was telling the captain to bowl me in the powerplay,” he said at the post-match conference.
As someone who was known as Rashid Khan's apprentice in the team, the prodigy has handled the hype around him really well. His performance last night added another feather to his decorated cap and as the tournament progresses, Afghanistan would bank on their mystery spinner to inspire a generation of young cricketers back at home and around the world.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)