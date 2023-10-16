World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Journey From Khost To England's Chief Tormentor

“Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It's a great achievement for the whole team, we worked hard for this day. We beat such a big team,” Mujeeb Ur Rahman would say after providing the fans what they had been long waiting for in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 - an upset.

Afghanistan’s 69-run victory in Delhi wasn’t only special because they beat the defending champions, but also because they came into the tournament following a tragedy.

In a heartwarming gesture, after receiving his player of the match award, an emotional Mujeeb dedicated his triumph to his compatriots who have been affected by the earthquake that struck the Herat province on 7 October and has taken more than 100 lives.