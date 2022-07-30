CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Sanket Sargar's Weightlifting Final underway

Sanket Mahadev Sargar is now in action in the men's 55 kg weightlifting event and he's going to start the Snatch event at 107 kgs straight. With some of the other lifters starting at as low as 70 kg, it will be some time before Sanket gets his turn.

In the Clean and Jerk event as well Sanket has listed one of the higheest weights at 135 kg.