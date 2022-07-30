CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Sanket Sargar's Weightlifting Final underway
Latest updates from Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games may see Indian open their medal count with Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in action, at 8pm.
Also seen on the court will be 14-year-old Anahat Singh who won her women's singles Round of 64 match on Friday. Her match is at 11:45pm IST.
Commonwealth Games Day 2 Live: Badminton Mixed Team Underway
Badminton's mixed team matches continue today and the mixed doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ahwini Ponnappa have won the first tie. They beat Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa of Sri Lanka 21-14, 21-9.
Commonwealth Games Day 2 Live: Sanket Mahadev Sargar Starts Campaign
Sanket Mahadev Sargar is now in action in the men's 55 kg weightlifting event and he's going to start the Snatch event at 107 kgs straight. With some of the other lifters starting at as low as 70 kg, it will be some time before Sanket gets his turn.
In the Clean and Jerk event as well Sanket has listed one of the higheest weights at 135 kg.
Commonwealth Games Day 2 Live: Missed Day One's Action?
The opening day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games saw the women's hockey, badminton and table-tennis teams all recording victories while Harmanpreet Kaur's women's cricket team were handed a three wicket loss by Australia.
Commonwealth Games Day 2 Live: India in Medal Contention Today
A lot of success for the Indian teams on Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but Day 2 will see the contingent possibly win their first medal. Four weightlifters are in action today with all four events being medal rounds. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is among the four and she will start her event at 8pm IST.
Here's the full list of Indians in action today:
Swimming:
Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics:
Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)
Athletics:
Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)
Badminton:
Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)
Boxing:
54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)
66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)
86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)
Squash:
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm); Anahat Singh (11:45 pm)
Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)
Cycling:
Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm)
Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)
Weightlifting:
Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)
Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)
Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)
Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)
Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm
Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday)
Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).
