14-Year-Old Anahat Singh, The Youngest Indian at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Having booked her berth in India’s team for CWG, Anahat, however, wants to live in the moment and not think too much ahead. “I am not so sure about a medal right now, but I am going to try my best,” Anahat said when enquired about her hopes of winning a medal in Birmingham.

Anahat, who won’t turn professional until she reaches 15 years of age, also spoke at length about her transition from a junior player to a senior and how she found the new experience exciting.

“It was like a very sudden transition. Last month, I was playing junior tournaments and then suddenly I am now part of the senior team. It’s very different but it is very exciting as well,” said Anahat, without hiding her happiness.