Breaking Pakistan’s Opening Partnership Will Be Key for India: Scott Styris

Middle Order Is Pakistan’s Achilles’ Heel

Though Pakistan's strength well and truly lies in their top order of Rizwan, Azam and Zaman, there aren't much experienced hands in the middle as well as the lower order to do accelerate and play the finisher's role. Styris admitted that Pakistan's batting order after top three is a grey area despite the side having skillful cricketers in their ranks.



"Oh 100 percent. Look let's be clear. You don't play at this level if you're not a great player and yes there's a grey area on what grade it is. But these players are terrific cricketers who all on their day and they're all young and they're coming through and some of them are a little bit inexperienced. You've got all those varieties to what their game is at the moment. However, there is plenty of skill there."