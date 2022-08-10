‘Great for India’: Scott Styris on KL Rahul’s Comeback to the Indian Team

He redeemed himself with a brilliant spell of 2-17 in fourth T20I at Florida and ended the series with 0-20 in the final match of the series.

Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper and ex-member of the selection committee, backed Avesh's inclusion in the Asia Cup squad, saying that selectors have to persist with youngsters whom they have invested in for a long haul.

"I feel once you have invested in youngsters like Avesh Khan, you possibly can't leave them out to be barbecued and such youngsters haven't done anything wrong."

"I can understand Mohammed Shami on current form is a strong bet more so with Jasprit Bumrah out due to injury but it just feels that the selectors want to have that kind of security and they want to persist with the youngsters whom they have shown so much of faith."