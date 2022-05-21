Nikhat Zareen Can Take Over the Baton From Mary Kom: Vijender Singh

While Nikhat joins the elite list led by the legendary Mary Kom among the women boxers, it was Vijender Singh who had kicked off the tally with a bronze for the men in 2009 in Milan, a year after an Olympic bronze in Beijing.

“It is really big for every Indian, therefore for every single athlete. She is a world champion now. It’s a proud moment for every single Indian and every single player… And Nikhat is very young and she’s a world champion now, so I think she is more proud of herself,” Vijender told The Quint.

Nikhat, 25, has been unbeaten so far and is seemingly in the form of her life as she begins to climb the ladder in the sport. For Nikhat, though, competition was stiff not only in the ring against boxers from other countries, but also in India, as she is in the same category as Mary Kom.

When asked if he thought this was the time when Nikhat was taking over the baton from Mary, Vijender was quick to respond in the affirmative.

“Of course. And yes, she is capable and she can do it. But she has to be focused like Mary Kom. She (Mary Kom) is a six-time world champion. Nikhat has won one so far, but she can do it too,” Vijender said.