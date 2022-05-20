From Asking for Trial to Becoming World Champ, Nikhat's Resilience is Inspiring

In 2019, Nikhat was trending on social media but for all 'not so good' reasons! People were making fun of her after she wrote to Sports minister Kiren Rijiju to get a match against the 6-time World Champion M.C Mary Kom for a spot in the team for Olympic qualifiers.



The young boxer was brutally trolled on social media for her 'fair' appeal. She later did get the bout but lost it 1-9 to the legendary boxer. Mary even refused to shake hands with her after the bout.



Facing so much embarrassment, the boxer kept quiet for some time and decided to rather focus on training. She stopped taking calls from the media as well to get over the defeat. The last time IANS managed to speak to the boxer, she gave a one-liner, "my time will come".



On Thursday, Nikhat was again trending on Twitter, and the boxer was elated as it was her dream to trend once again.



"I'm trending on Twitter" It was one of my dreams to trend on Twitter! If I'm really trending right now then I'm really happy," said Nikhat in her online press conference after her victory.



While the trials and tribulation were going on, the fire was burning within and the 25-year-old pugilist was waiting for her chance. And the time came when Mary Kom, this year, decided to skip the 2022 World Wrestling Championships. Nikhat knew that this was the time to prove her worth. He won the trials for the event.



She trained well despite the Covid-19 break, which resulted in seeing a new Nikhat inside the ring. Her speed, flexibility, and power were matchless. The hunger to win was so much that she won all her bouts unanimously. No opponent could manage to stand against her.



And on Thursday, she registered a dominating 5-0 victory to bag gold in Istanbul. Living up to the expectations, Nikhat thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour.