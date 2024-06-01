Boxing Qualifiers: Jaismine One Win Away From Olympics Quota, Sachin in Playoffs

Jaismine Lamboria registered a clinical 5:0 win over Switzerland’s Anna Marija Milisic in the Women’s 57kg pre-quarterfinals to get just one win away from a Paris Olympics berth in the 2nd Boxing World qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday (1 June). Sachin Siwach will get another chance to win the quota despite losing his men’s 57kg semifinal bout against 2020 Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam.

With the qualifiers heading to the business end, India still have three opportunities to add another Paris Olympic berth to the one Nishant Dev secured on Friday and Jaismine would be high on confidence after dominating Switzerland’s Milisic in all three rounds. Jaismine will next face Mali’s Marine Camara in the quarterfinals and a win will assure her a quota at the Paris Olympic Games.