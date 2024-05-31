Boxing Qualifiers: Nishant Becomes 1st Ind Male to Secure Paris Olympics Quota

Nishant Dev became the first Indian male boxer to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics by decisively out-punching and outclassing his Moldovan opponent, Vasile Cebotari, in the 71kg quarterfinals of the second Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

The 23-year-old registered a convincing 5-0 win over Cebotari in the first round of the bout to claim the Olympic ticket.