Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Seeks Release in Harassment Case Over Reporting Delay

BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday sought to be discharged in an alleged sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers, citing delay in reporting the alleged offence and contradictions in the complainants' statements.

Singh's counsel told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Court that the incidents were said to have occurred in 2012 but were only reported to the police in 2023.

In addition, he contended discrepancies in the timing and locations of the alleged incidents, asserting no clear link between them.

The defence pointed out contradictions between the complainants' affidavits and statements.

The court is set to resume hearing the case on 6 February, as it considers whether to frame charges against Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of WFI.