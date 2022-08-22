Bhaichung Bhutia Wants Voting Rights for Former Players in New AIFF Constitution

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to remove the Committee of Administrators as it was done to "salvage" the U-17 Women's World Cup and ensure revocation of the FIFA suspension on Indian football.

The top court modified its earlier order to facilitate the holding of the women's age-group showpiece in India in October and revocation of suspension of All India Football Federation (AIFF) by the world governing body FIFA.

The CoA had been overseeing the affairs of the AIFF since the May 18 SC order.