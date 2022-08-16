Former BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary Passes Away at 62

Amitabh Choudhary, the former BCCI acting secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) died of heart attack on Tuesday morning.

He was 62. A retired senior IPS officer, who rose to the rank of IGP with the Jharkhand Police, the former top cop was also the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

"Deeply saddened by news of sudden passing away of former JPSC chairman Shri Amitabh Choudhary. Former IPS officer Amitabh ji played a significant role in development of cricket in the state. May his soul rest in peace and condolences and strength to his family in this hour of grief," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted.