Bangladeshi TT Players Suspended for Skipping CWG Matches To Meet Relatives

In a bizarre turn of events, the Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) has suspended two Bangladeshi paddlers for skipping their matches in Commonwealth Games 2022 to visit relatives in London.

Sonam Sultana Soma and Sadia Aktar Mou were among the six paddlers Bangladesh had sent to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. Both of them were expected to compete in three events – women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.