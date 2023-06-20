Satwik & Chirag Lighting up Indian Badminton - A Look at Their BWF Titles

The Indian dynamic duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have added yet another feather to their cap by winning the country's first-ever Super 1000 title, defeating Malaysian World Champions A. Chia and W.Y. Soh to win the Indonesia Open 2023. The year had been extremely special for the duo as they scripted history on multiple occasions.

Satwik-Chirag, who have now moved up to the third position in the world rankings, defeated the world champions 21-17, 21-8.

Sunday's title was the doubles pair's sixth title on the BWF World Tour. Here's a look at all their gold medal finishes on the circuit yet: