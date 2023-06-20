Satwik-Chirag Rise to Career-Best World No 3 in BWF Doubles Rankings

In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu climbed two places to secure the 12th position in the world rankings. Despite her limited participation in tournaments, Saina Nehwal also managed to advance by one place, now occupying the esteemed position of world number 31.



Women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand maintained their position in 16th spot in the rankings. On the other hand, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam experienced a slight decline, moving down two positions to settle at 41st place.