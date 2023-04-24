Sindhu, Saina and Prannoy to Lead India at Badminton Asia Championships 2023

HS Prannoy is seeded eighth in the men's singles category. In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are seeded sixth.

In the men's singles, world No. 9 Prannoy will take on Myanmar's Phone Pyae Naing in the first round. Lakshya Sen, world No. 24, will be up against seventh seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. World No. 23 Kidambi Srikanth will play his first-round match against Bahrain's Adnan Ebrahim, said a report on Olympics.com.

