PV Sindhu Likely To Make a Comeback at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who has been out of action since winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August, said that her rehab and recovery are going well and she is hopeful of making a comeback with the BWF World Tour Finals 2022, which will be held in Guangzhou, China from 14-18 December.

Despite picking up an injury early in the tournament, Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles final in Birmingham to win her maiden individual CWG gold medal. She was seen playing most of her matches with a strapped left leg. Later, it was discovered that the two-time Olympic medallist had sustained a stress fracture on her left ankle.