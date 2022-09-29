UWW Announces Changes to 2024 Paris Olympics Qualification Process

The 2023 World Wrestling Championship will offer five quota places for the 2024 Olympics in each of the 18 weight categories instead of six as UWW on Wednesday, 27 September, announced changes to the qualification process for the Paris Games.

The World Championship, set to be held in Russia from 16-24 September, will be the first qualifying event for the Paris Games. Apart from the 2023 World Championship, the continental qualifiers (Asia, Africa, America, European) 2024, and the 2024 World Olympics Qualifiers will also offer quota for the Games.

Earlier, 108 quotas were awarded at the World Championships (six per Olympic weight) but now 90 quota places will be on offer.