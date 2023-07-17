US Open Quarters Loss Left 'Significant Emotional Impact', Says PV Sindhu

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu commended Fang Jie for her performance in the quarterfinals saying the Chinese, whom she defeated in the Canada Open quarterfinal earlier this month, outplayed her this time by making effective use of her weaknesses.

"My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance. Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle," Sindhu wrote in an Instagram post.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had. It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable," she added.