All England 2022: Lakshya Sen’s Coming of Age

A few headlines after the loss may tell you that Sen “settled for silver” against currently the best player by far on the international circuit. But what they may not tell you is how far the 20-year-old from the hilly terrain of Almora in Uttarakhand has come in his badminton career.

There was no doubt that the nine-year-old boy who forced his way into the Prakash Padukone Academy by insisting on participating in the trials to join his brother had the potential to be among the world’s best.

But having talent is one thing and building on it to try and become one of the best in the world is completely another.

As a teenager making in-roads on the junior international circuit, Sen was known for his fast-paced game, the booming smashes and the hunger to win. He would decimate opponents when on song and at 15 even accounted for the likes of HS Prannoy to become the youngster men’s singles player to reach the senior national final in Patna in February 2017.

It was in the final that the youngster got his first lesson in patience from the defensive-minded Sourabh Verma, who toyed with him in the Bihar capital and did the same two years later in Guwahati at the same stage.