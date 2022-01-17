Lakshya Sen – The Answer to Indian Badminton's 'Who's Next?' Question

Lakshya Sen is no stranger to high altitude. Almora, his home, is a good 1,642 m above the sea level. The young lad took his early lessons in badminton from his dad at a lone court in the sleepy town, high up the Kumaon Hills of Uttarakhand.

Despite enduring lung-busting matches in the quarters and semis, Lakshya was more than ready for the challenge against reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the final of the Indian Open on Sunday.

The 20-year-old overcame a bout of nerves in both the games to upend his seasoned rival and secure the biggest title of his developing career. Lakshya was leading 19-14 in the first game and 16-11 in the second, before addressing brief stutters to force his way to a memorable victory. The 17th-ranked Indian defeated the Singaporean 24-22, 21-17 for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022, a Super500 on the BWF calendar. The victory could be a stepping stone for one of the biggest stars emerging out of the badminton scene in India.