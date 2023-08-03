I Will Surpass My Gold Medal-Winning CWG Total at Asian Games: Achinta Sheuli

Still basking in the glory of a Commonwealth Games gold medal, Achinta Sheuli knew no bounds last December, with sight fixed on what could have been a maiden World Weightlifting Championships medal. Yet, only a few moments before the occasion, he sustained a hamstring injury, and the road since then has been harsh.
The 21-year-old, hailing from a plebeian, if not dilapidated neighbourhood in West Bengal’s Deulpur, recently made a comeback at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, but the performance was far from what he had expected.
Achinta Explains Poor Asian Championships Showing
With a 140kg lift in snatch and 165kg lift in clean & jerk, Sheuli recorded a total figure of 305kg – 11 kilograms shy of his Birmingham figure, and good enough only for the tenth place.
But speaking to The Quint from the national camp in Patiala, the weightlifter explained why the return was far from being a spectacle.
I know my performance in the Asian Championships was not satisfactory, but it was because I was not completely fit. My recovery was not as fast as I had expected, so I had to compete through a lot of pain in that competition.Achinta Sheuli
Realistic Targets for Riyadh
Having missed the opportunity in Bogota last year, Achinta is training for the upcoming edition of the World Weightlifting Championships, which will take place in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh from 2 to 17 September.
On being asked about his preparation, Achinta says “I am in a better condition now. The training sessions have been going well, and I feel I am ready for the World Championships. There is no target that I’ve set for myself, but I am confident of achieving a decent total.”
Although the two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medallist is confident of improving his tally from South Korea, Achinta has opted to stick to realistic expectations, as opposed to quixotic dreams.
I am not thinking of winning a medal in Riyadh, because honestly, I don’t believe I have reached that level where I can challenge the top weightlifters. My goal is to keep improving, which will eventually guide me to medals. I’m just focused on my training, and hopefully, you will see the result in Riyadh very soon.Achinta Sheuli
On Asian Games Ambitions
Alongside Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi and Ajith Narayana, Achinta forms the quartet of weightlifters who will be representing the tricolour at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Here, however, Achinta is cautiously optimistic with his ambitions, as he says “I am ready to give my best at the Asian Games. As for the total (weight lift), I am confident that I will not only be able to match my Commonwealth Games number, but also surpass it.”
One Eye on Olympics
Whilst the 2024 Paris Olympics is a year away, Achinta, like perhaps the majority of athletes across the world, has already started his preparations for the pinnacle sporting event.
Of course, I’m keeping one eye on the Paris Olympics as well. It is a competition where the world’s best athletes come together. To compete against them, and to represent India on the biggest stage, will be a matter of great pride.Achinta Sheuli
On an Impending Friendly Fire
The qualification process, however, will not be a cakewalk. Unlike the Asian Games, where two weightlifters have been selected for the men’s 73kg category, only one lifter will make the cut for the flight to the French capital.
In his category, Achinta finds himself in a direct shootout with Ajith Narayana, but he feels the competition will not have any influence on their friendship.
We are friends first, competitors second. I know there is only one place and I will need to improve a lot and beat Ajith to make it to the Olympics, but beyond that, we will always remain good buddies.Achinta Sheuli
That, although, is a concern for another day, as the pair, alongside Chanu, Devi and Shubham Todkar, prepares for the campaign in Saudi Arabia, which will mark the commencement of a busy, tedious, and should it all go to plan, rewarding phase for Indian weightlifters like Achinta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)