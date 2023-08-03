I Will Surpass My Gold Medal-Winning CWG Total at Asian Games: Achinta Sheuli

Still basking in the glory of a Commonwealth Games gold medal, Achinta Sheuli knew no bounds last December, with sight fixed on what could have been a maiden World Weightlifting Championships medal. Yet, only a few moments before the occasion, he sustained a hamstring injury, and the road since then has been harsh.

The 21-year-old, hailing from a plebeian, if not dilapidated neighbourhood in West Bengal’s Deulpur, recently made a comeback at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, but the performance was far from what he had expected.