Asian Games: Son Lives up to Father’s Prophecy as India Won a Gold in Dressage

A businessman with an interest in interiors, Vipul Chheda has no technical knowledge of equestrian sports or dressage competitions. The only reason he follows horses and horse riders is that his son Hriday is an equestrian player and represents the country in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

That was the reason why he was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai on 20 September night -- to board a flight to China to be in Ningbo and watch his son participate in the dressage competitions.

"Mark my word, my son will win a medal in the Asian Games," said Vipul Chheda as he waited in the queue to get to the check-in counter.