2023 Asian Games Day 3 Wrap: Equestrian Quartet, Sailing Pair Shine Bright

India’s third day at the 2023 Asian Games saw them adding three medals to their tally – two in sailing and the other in equestrian – taking the total figure to 14. With this, India are currently placed in the sixth position in the medals tally.
The day started with Neha Thakur, a 17-year-old sailor, winning a silver medal in Girl’s Dinghy ICLA4 category. Eabad Ali was the second sailor to secure a medal, winning silver in Men’s Windsurfer RS:X category.
Neha Thakur won a silver medal in Girl's Dinghy ICLA4.
Eabad Ali (right) secured a bronze medal.
But on the day when sailors shone bright, the brightest highlight was in Equestrian, where the dressage quartet of Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chedda and Anush Agarwalla won a medal in Team Dressage.
Let’s check out what happened elsewhere, in every single event:
Boxing
It was a rewarding day for India, with both of today’s participants winning their respective bouts. Sachin defeated Indonesia’s Asri Udin to qualify for the Round of 16 of men’s 51-57kg category, while in men’s +92kg category, Narender qualified for the quarter-final.
Chess
In what was a mixed day for the Indian contingent, Vidit Gujarathi is firmly poised for a medal following the day’s conclusion. He is placed third in men’s individual standings, with compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in fifth place. In women’s individual, Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli are fifth and sixth respectively.
Esports
Street Fighter V player Mayank Prajapati lost both of his first two matches, while Ayan Biswas managed to make it to the third round of the losers’ bracket, before bowing out.
Fencing
CA Bhavani Devi won her first six matches to qualify for the quarter-final of women’s individual sabre, where she was defeated by China’s Yaqi Shao.
Hockey
The Indian men’s team continued from where they left off in the victory against Uzbekistan, as they brushed Singapore aside with a convincing display, recording a 16-1 scoreline.
Judo
Tulika Maan won the Round of 16 contest in the women’s +78kg category, but lost in the quarter-final. Followed by a win in repechage, she lost her bronze medal bout.
In men’s -100kg, Avtar Singh started off with a victory, but lost his next couple of matches, in quarter-final and repechage.
Indubala Devi Maibam was defeated in her Round of 16 tie of women’s -78kg.
Sailing
Barring the medallists, Olympian Vishnu Saravanan also had a day to remember. He is currently placed third in Men’s Dinghy ICLA7 category and will be featuring in a medal race tomorrow, while Nethra Kumanan is placed fourth in Women’s ICLA6.
Shooting
In the 10m Air Rifle mixed team contest, the pair of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita qualified for the bronze medal match, where they were defeated by South Korea.
Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker finished first in the qualification round of women’s 25m Pistol, followed by Esha Singh in second place.
Squash
The Indian’s men team won both their matches against Pakistan and Qatar by 3-0 margins, whilst by the same margin, the women’s team secured a victory over Pakistan.
Swimming
Both Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat qualified for the final of men’s 1500m freestyle, before finishing seventh and eighth respectively. The men’s 4x200m relay team finished fifth, creating a new national record.
Tennis
Sumit Nagal qualified for the quarter-final of men’s singles, although Ramkumar Ramanathan was defeated.
In women’s singles, Ankita Raina made it to the quarter-final, with Rutuja Bhosale bowing out.
Both of India’s women’s doubles pairings lost, although the mixed doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri breezed into the third round.
Volleyball
The Indian men’s volleyball team’s remarkable campaign came to a rather unceremonious end, as they suffered a 0-3 defeat to Pakistan in the 5th-place playoff match.
Wushu
It was a disappointing day for India in Wushu, as both participants – Suraj Yadav in men’s 70kg and Surya Bhanu Partap Singh in men’s 60kg – lost their respective quarter-final bouts.
