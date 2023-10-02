ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Asian Games: Parul, Priti Bag Silver and Bronze in 3000m Steeplechase

Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba recorded personal best timing of 9:27.63 and 9:53.32 respectively

IANS
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games: Parul, Priti Bag Silver and Bronze in 3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba clocked personal best timing to claim a silver and a bronze medal respectively for India in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the 19th Asian Games, on Monday.

A day after Avinash Sable romped to victory in the men's event. Parul and Priti ran superb tactical races to finish behind Bahrain's Olympic and World leader Winfred Mutile Yavi, who set an Asian Games Record of 9:18.28.

Parul clocked 9:27.63 while Priti finished third in 9:43.32, also her personal best'.

Also Read

Asian Games: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beat Bangladesh 12-0 to Book Semis Berth

Asian Games: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beat Bangladesh 12-0 to Book Semis Berth
It is a great performance by Parul, who stayed on the heels of the Bahraini before opening up a big gap with three laps to go. She continued and went to break her personal best, for the third time in a month after doing it twice at the World Championships.

Knowing that the Bahraini runner was too strong, they did not expend their energy in trying to be with her but kept themselves in the battle for the second and third positions and made their moves at appropriate times.

These were India's first medals in athletics on Monday after the country bagged nine medals on Sunday.

Topics:  Athletics   Asian Games   Indian Athletics 

