Asian Games 2023 India Schedule For Day 9 On 2 October: Archery, Athletics, More

The Asian Games 2023 are ongoing in Hangzhou, China, and the event started on 23 September 2023 while the closing ceremony will be held on 8 October 2023. This year, in the Asian Games, Indian athletes have been successful in showcasing their talent by winning medals in different sports, including shooting, cricket, squash, sailing, tennis, rowing, equestrian, athletics, badminton, and wushu.
A total of 655 Indian athletes have participated in the 19th Asian Games this year. We also provide the updated medal tally table every day after all the events end. So far, India has been able to win 53 medals at the 19th Asian Games including 13 Gold, 21 Silver, and 19 Bronze. The most medals have been brought by the shooters and a silver medal was won in Badminton on day 8.
Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India Schedule of Day 9 on Monday, 2 October 2023.
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Day 9 on 2 October 2023
Archery
6:30 AM onwards- Recurve and compound team (mixed, men and women) elimination matches
11:45 AM onwards- Recurve and compound individual (men and women) elimination matches
Athletics
6:40 AM- Men’s high jump qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh)
7:10 AM- Men’s 800m round 1 heats (Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal)
7:45 AM- Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha)
7:45 AM- Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi)
4:30 PM- Medal event: Women’s pole vault finals (Pavithra Vengatesh)
4:40 PM- Medal event: Women’s long jump finals (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)
4:50 PM- Medal event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (Parul Chaudhary, Preeti)
5:25 PM- Medal event: Men’s 200m finals (Amlan Borgohain)
6:10 PM- Medal event: Mixed relay 4x400m finals (Team India)
Badminton
7:30 AM onwards- Men’s singles round of 64 (Kidambi Srikanth)
7:30 AM onwards- Men’s doubles round of 32 (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun)
7:30 AM onwards- Mixed doubles round of 32 (Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto)
Basketball
1:30 PM- Women's quarter-finals: India vs DPR Korea
Bridge
6:30 AM onwards- Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams)
Canoeing
7:40 AM- Medal event: Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final (Niraj Verma)
8:20 AM- Medal event: Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma)
8:25 AM- Medal event: Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final (Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta)
9:15 AM- Medal event: Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem)
Chess
12:30 PM onwards- Men’s team round 4 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)
12:30 PM onwards- Women’s team round 4 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)
Diving
4:30 PM- Medal event: Men’s 1m springboard final (London Singh Hemam)
Equestrian
7:00 AM onwards- Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye)
Hockey
1:15 PM- Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Bangladesh
Kabaddi
1:30 PM- Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei
Kurash
7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Men’s -90kg (Yash Kumar Chauhan)
7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Women’s -87kg (Jyoti Tokas)
Roller skating
6:30 AM- Medal event: Men's speed skating 3000m relay heats and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar)
7:00 AM- Medal event: Women's speed skating 3000m relay final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj)
Sepaktakraw
7:30 AM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Singapore
12:30 PM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines
12:30 PM- Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines
Squash
10:00 AM- Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Thailand
12:30 PM onwards- Men’s singles round of 16 (Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal)
12:30 PM onwards- Women’s singles round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna)
Table tennis
10:15 AM- Medal event: Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK)
4:00 PM- Medal event: Women’s doubles final: If Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee qualifies
Asian Games 2023: Live Streaming & Telecast in India
The Asian Games 2023 will be live-streamed for Indians on the SonyLiv app and website and the events will be telecasted live on TV via Sony Sports Network.
