Asian Games: Indian Men's Hockey Team Secure Final Berth With 5-3 Win Over Korea

The Indian men's hockey team secured a spot in the final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, with a thrilling 5-3 win over Korea in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

India will face the winner of the second semifinal between Japan and China in the final of the tournament for a chance to win the Gold medal and secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Hardik Singh (5'), Mandeep Singh (11'), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (15'), Amit Rohidas (24'), and Abhishek (54') scored the goals for India to get the important win. Manjae Jung (17', 20', 42') scored a hat-trick for Korea.