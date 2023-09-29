Asian Games: Indian Hockey Team Secure 4-2 Win Over Defending Champions Japan

Indian men's hockey team on Thursday continued their winning run at the 19th Asian Games, defeating the defending champions Japan 4-2 in their third Pool A match.

Abhishek (13', 48'), Mandeep Singh (24'), and Amit Rohidas (34') scored the goals for India to help their side get an important victory. Genki Mitani (57'), and Ryosei Kato (60') scored the goals for Japan.

India began the match with Jarmanpreet Singh making dangerous overlapping runs from the right flank to trouble the opposition. Japan's defence was tested when Jarmanpreet picked up a long pass inside the striking circle and found Sukhjeet Singh in front of the nets. But the tap from Sukhjeet just went wide.