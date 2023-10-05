Asian Games: Abhishek, Ojas, Prathamesh Win Gold in Compound Men’s Team Archery

Indian men's compound team of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar South Korean team in the final to clinch the gold at the 19th Asian Games, on Thursday.

The Indian team toppled the South Korean team of Joo Jaehoon, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho 235-230 to clinch the top prize in the men’s compound event.