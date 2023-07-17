Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Qualifies for Paris Olympics

This was the third Diamond League meet for Sable this season. He had finished 10th in the Rabat leg and then fifth in the Stockholm leg. The 8:11.63 at Silesia was also Sable’s best timing in Diamond League competitions.

On Sunday, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion, won the race with a meet-record timing of 8:03.16. Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, who pipped Sable to the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold last year, finished second with 8:08.03.

Leonard Bett, another Kenyan, finished third, clocking 8:09.45. Ethiopia’s Abraham Sime (8:10.68) and Benjamin Kigen of Kenya (8:11.12) wrapped up the top five.