Asian Games: Disappointed Not to Win Gold in Individual Event, Says Tomar

Winning a gold and bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle competition at the Asian Games on Monday was not good enough for India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

After helping the Indian team, including Divyansh Panwar and Rudranksh Patil, in the 10m Air Rifle Team competition with a world record score, Tomar went on to win a bronze in the Individual event, overcoming teammate Rudrankksh Patil in a shootout.

The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was disappointed not to win a gold medal in the individual competition.