ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Fans Overjoyed as India Win Their First Gold of the Tournament

Asian Games: The Men's 10m Air Rifle team of Divyansh, Rudrankksh and Aishwary grabbed India their first gold medal

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games: Fans Overjoyed as India Win Their First Gold of the Tournament
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian Men's 10m Air Rifle shooting trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh grabbed India's first gold at the Asian Games 2023, taking place in Hangzhou, China. The trio grabbed the top position in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event with a combined score of 1893.7, establishing a new World Record as well.

The trio broke the earlier World Record of 1893.3 pts, which was set by China in August this year, to make their mark and reach the highest echelon in the field.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Wrap: With 5 Medals, India Are Placed 7th on Medals Tally

Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Wrap: With 5 Medals, India Are Placed 7th on Medals Tally
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian sports fans are elated with this feat achieved by the young stars and are expressing their delight on social media.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×